Former corporator Javed Hasan Khan passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Former corporator and resident of Lota Karanja Javed Hasan Khan died on Thursday morning. He was 65.

He was elected as corporator twice from Harshnagar and Buddi Lane wards respectively. He had also contested the legislative assembly elections two times. He was always active in doing social work.

He leaves behind a family comprising a wife, one son, five daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, and four brothers. He was the younger brother of former deputy mayor Taqi Hasan Khan.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed after Namaz-e-Asar in Shahgunj Masjid, while the burial occurred in the Lota Karanja graveyard.