Former Mayor Vikas Jain joins Shinde-Sena

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former Shiv Sena Mayor Vikas Jain who has a firm grip on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) politics joined Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena on Sunday.

Local office-bearers of Shinde Group uploaded his photo joining Shinde Sena on social media.

Leaders and activists of Uddhav Thackeray Sena raised their eyebrows over this. There was speculation that he would join Shinde Sena. He himself put an end to the speculation.

Vikas Jain is the only candidate who won from Bansilalnagar Ward continuously.

He is active in CSMC politics. Shiv Sen made him Mayor of the city on September 4, 2001, and he continued until October 29, 2022.

In the year 2015-16, the party gave him another big post ‘a standing committee chairman, which was the second most important post in the civic body. He was known as the trusted leader at Matoshri.

He was also given a ticket to contest the Assembly election from the CS Central Assembly Constituency in 2009. Jain was in third place with 33,988 votes. He also held different posts in the party, including city chief, and House leader in the Corporation. He had stopped attending the party’s programmes for the past few days. So, there was speculation that he would join Shinde Sena.

Jain joined Shinde Sena in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday. MLA Sanjay Shirsath and others were present for the event.