Founder of city gets attention of ASI

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

Better late, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle), deserves applause for restoring the beauty of the tomb of Malik Amber – the founder of Aurangabad - at Khuldabad, recently. The archaeological experts rebuilt the perforated stone jalis as the missing portions were defacing the beauty of the heritage structure.

The deputy superintending archaeological chemist (ASI Science Branch) Shrikant Misra said,” We have restored the beauty by rebuilding the missing portions of the lattice screens of the tomb. Earlier, the stone artists were having a tough time as the intricate designs of the lattice screen were delicate. They tried their best to copy it on new stone slabs but were getting broken up. Hence, through consultation with the custodian ASI (Conservation Branch), the Science Branch developed a synthetic material matching the same colour texture of the stone latticed screen and hence the missing portions became a thing of the past. The life span of synthetic material is more than that of stone and is also weather-proof. The task has been completed recently.”

Misra added,” Of the few damaged latticed screens, the major was the one overhead of the entrance and the second one is on the rear portion of the tomb. These two damaged screens would attract the attention of the visitors as they were in a straight line with the grave of Malik Amber in the centre of the hexagonal interior. The match is so perfect that one cannot identify the missing portion now. We have done it with care and responsibility.”