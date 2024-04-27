Four bureaucrats arrive as observers for LS polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To conduct the Lok Sabha elections smoothly and transparently, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed four senior bureaucrats as observers for the Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency.

These observers have been given different responsibilities. The ECI had appointed an IAS officer Kantilal Dande (as General Observer), an IPS officer Rajashekara N (as Law and Order Observer), and IRS officers Jaganath Jha and Shakeel Ahmed (as Expenditure Observers).

The deputy district election officer Devendra Katke said, “ The observers will be staying in the city at Subhedari Guest House till the LS polls are held in ALC. These observers will meet public from 5 pm to 6 pm daily.”