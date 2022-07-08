Four die of electrocution in Kannad tehsil

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 8:

In a tragic incident, four persons died of electrocution and one sustained grave injuries, when they were struggling to connect the power supply cable to the new double-pole (DP),

at Nandgirwadi in Hiwarkheda village, in Kannad tehsil, today at around 2 pm.

The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Narayan Thete (28), Bharat Babasaheb Warkad (32), Jagdish Chaganrao Murkunde (37) and Arjun Balkrishna Magar (28), all of them were residents of Navadi village, in the tehsil. A pall of gloom descended on the village over the sudden demise of four persons.

According to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) sources, “ The implementation of entity’s High Voltage Distribution System (HVDS) scheme for agriculture consumers and others is underway in the rural areas. The work is outsourced to a private contractor. Hence, the ground staff of the outsourcing agency are erecting DPs and laying electricity networks by extending 11 KV power-supplying cable from one DP to another. The distance from the live old DP to the new DP to which the supply was to be made was 1600 feet (eight poles). Of the four personnel, Ganesh stretched the cable till pole number 6, and all of a sudden power connection came into the fresh (dead) cable and all four of them sustained severe shock and collapsed on the ground. The soil where the work was going on was also moist it is said.”

The sources added that an illegal power connection cable laid by an unidentified person was passing underground. Hence the fresh cable got in touch with the illegal live cable and got electrocuted.

Acting upon the information, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Mukund Aghav, assistant police inspector T R Bhalerao, deputy executive engineer Nitin Gaikwad and others reached the site for inspection.

Injured shifted to GMCH

Meanwhile, the hands and legs of one worker Pappu Shabbir Pathan (30) got 10 per cent burnt due to electrocution. He also sustained electric shock. Meanwhile, he has been admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), said the medical officer Dr Pravin Pawar.

Boxxxxxx

Electrical Inspector’s job starts now

The reliable sources added, “The jurisdiction comes under the office of Electrical Inspector (Aurangabad). Hence, he will now investigate the matter and submit a detailed report to MSEDCL for further action. Kannad police station has registered an offence of accidental death. Further investigation is on.”