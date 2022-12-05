Free camp for deafness and hearing impaired

Aurangabad:

SPees Early Intervention Centre, Seven Hills, Jalna Road, has organised a special camp between December 1 to 5 for persons having hearing problems and deafness.

Specialists, speech and language therapists, physiotherapists, psychologists diagnose and treat various diseases. Free examination will be done by the same experts in the camp. An attractive discount on hearing aids will be given by the audiologists for the children or adults who are deaf or have low hearing issues by conducting a free hearing examination. Examination and counseling is going to be done on the issues of movement retardation, learning problems, behavior problems, excessive use of mobile phones and child development. The camp has received good response in the last 2 days, said directors Pankaj Shinde and Shahid Shaikh.