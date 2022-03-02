Free ear & hearing check-up today

Aurangabad, March 2:

SPees Early Intervention Center will organise a free ear and hearing check-up camp between March 3 and 7.

Audiologists, physiotherapists, psychologists, speech therapists will examine children to senior citizens who have hearing loss, change in voice, audiological evaluation.

They will also guide to reduce stammering, speech problems after paralysis, difficulty in reading and pronunciation.

Physiotherapists will guide the patient to walk and cope with crutches, walking frames.

The doctors will also educate patients and their families to prevent injuries and lead a healthy lifestyle. Centre directors Pankaj Shinde and Shahid Shaikh appealed to all needy patients to avail of the camp. Attractive discounts will be given on purchasing of hearing aids.