Free eye-dental check-up camp in HPO

Aurangabad:

A free eye and dental check-up camp for the postal employees was held at the Head Post Office (HPO) in Juna Bazaar today.

The camp was organised by Ganpati Dant Rugnalaya and Netra Seva Kendra (Aurangabad) from 8 am to 12 noon. A team of doctors comprising Dr Ganesh Dhawle, Dr Sheetal, Dr Chirag and others checked the personnel during the camp. HPO’s senior postmaster Suresh Bansode, deputy postmaster Shaikh Shakeel and Sunil Kohli graced the camp's inauguration. HPO officials said the aim of the camp was to ensure the fitness of the staff, especially the postmen and vowed to conduct free health camps on regular basis.

Postal personnel including Mohan Dhoke, D N Salunke, B L Somwanshi, Mubarak Basravi, Anil Vetal and others were also present on occasion.