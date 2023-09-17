Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Under the 'Ayushman Bhava' campaign, free health checkups for 18-year-old youths are scheduled to be conducted, according to information provided by civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipavale.

Previously, health checkups for women were carried out by the health department. Now, through the ayushman bhava initiative, health assessments for 18-year-old youths will include checks for blood pressure, diabetes, hernias, gastrointestinal issues, HIV, oral cancer, mental health disorders, and more. These checkups and treatments will be conducted at hospitals within the health