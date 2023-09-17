Freedom fighters are real heroes of struggle: Sudhir Mungantiwar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Libration movement took place for the freedom of Marathwada. Many people sacrificed their lives in the movement. Freedom fighters like Swami Ramanand Tirth and Govindbhai Shroff are the real heroes of the struggle,” said Sudhir Mungantiwar, Cultural Affairs Minister.

Deogiri Prant of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) took out Marathwada Muktisangram Krutadnya Rath Yatra.

The valedictory ceremony of Rath Yatra was held in S B College ground on Sunday. union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, ABVP Rashtriya Mahamantri Yagywalkya Shukla, chairman of reception committee and industrialist Rishi Bagla, Secretary Vijay Ukalgaonkar, ABVP State President Dr Sachin Kandle, Pradesh Mantri Nagesh Galande, Mahanagar president Ramesh Jaibhaye, Mahanagar Mantri Rishikesh Kekan and Yatra chief Suresh Mate were present.

Mungantiwar said the history of the Marathwada liberation struggle is very valuable and youngsters should be made aware of it.

“The State Government is making efforts to bring back the Jagdamba sword, worshipped by Shivaji Maharaj, from Britain. For this, a memorandum of understanding will be signed in October,” he said.

Dr Bhagwat Karad said ABVP members work in various fields and try to create a different footprint. Yagywalkya Shukla also spoke.

Journey of 4,000 kilometres

Two different Yatras of ABVP were taken out from Ambejogai and Mahur. The Yatras reached the city on Marathwada Liberation Day via 321 schools and colleges, 837 villages, and 76 tehsils in eight districts, by paying homage to the freedom fighters. Initiatives like street play, distribution of information leaflets, cultural programmes and felicitation of freedom fighters were carried out in the Yatra. ABVP claimed that the participants of Yatra travelled 4,374 km.