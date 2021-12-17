Friend murders engineering student over money dispute

Aurangabad, Dec 17:

The incident of the murder of a third-year engineering student, Krushna Sheshrao Jadhav at Himayat Baug was unveiled on Thursday afternoon. The city crime police cracked the murder mystery within 24 hours and arrested the accused Anand Diliprao Tekale (21, Hivra, Badnapur tehsil, district Jalna, presently living at N-6, Cidco). The accused has confessed that he has killed Krushna over a money dispute as Krushna owed him Rs 6,000.

Krushna was found brutally murdered by slitting his throat, crushing his face with a stone, and lying in a pool of blood in Himayat Baug on Thursday. A case was registered in Begumpura police station and the police had taken his friends in custody for inquiry. One of them told that Krushna had gone with Anand Tekale.

Police tried to contact Anand but his phone was switched off and hence the police got more suspicious. Teams of Begumpura PSI Vishal Bodkhe, crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, PSI Amol Mhaske and PSI Kalyan Shelke were searching Anand at various places.

PSI Mhaske’s team including ASI Satish Jadhav, constable Sudhakar Misal, Jitendra Thakur, Ravindra Kharat, Sunil Belkar and Vijay Pimple arrested accused Anand with the bullet motorcycle(MH 20 FX 0512) of the deceased Krushna at Jikthan Phata in Dahegaon area (Gangapur). The accused immediately confessed to the murder.

Arrested due to mobile location

Anand after the murder had gone in the direction of Pune on the victim’s motorcycle. He switched off his phone and hence the police could not trace his location. But, he switched the phone for some time to make a call. The crime branch team traced and arrested him.

Murder over money dispute

Krushna had left home on Wednesday night at around 9.30 pm and told his family members that he will return within half an hour. Four friends met near Uddhavrao Patil statue. Krushna and Anand then went to Himayat Baug on Bullet motorcycle to drink liquor leaving the other two friends. Krushna owed Rs 6000 to Anand and he demanded the money to him. They had heated argument over the money issue. Krushna had a knife and he attacked Anand with the knife but the latter saved himself but sustained injuries on chest and hand. He snatched Knife from Krushna and stabbed him on various parts of his body. He then started towards Pune on the victim’s Bullet motorcycle and also took his mobile phone, the accused has confessed, the police said.

Anand is from farmer’s family

Anand’s father is a farmer and has a brother and a sister. His family had sent him to Aurangabad for completing his education. He is studying in his third year of hotel management in a private college in the city. He met Krushna through a common friend. Both of them used to stay together most of the time, informed investigating officer Vishal Bodkhe.