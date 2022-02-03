Future of 70 ME, M Tech candidates in darkness for denying Ph D admissions

Aurangabad, Feb 3:

The future of 70 Ph D aspirants appears in darkness as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University declared their application invalid at the final stage of the admissions.

The university issued Ph D Entrance Test (PET) notification in December 2020 which contained no subject-specific segregation for Computer Science and Information Technology (CS and IT) aspirants.

As per the notification, hundreds of students completed registration and uploaded all the documents including marks memo, degree. The university verified the documents and conducted the test. The result was also declared.

When the final result of the presentation was released, the application forms of 70 candidates who completed M E, M Tech and MCA were declared invalid because of their postgraduate degrees. The university informed the students that since they have an engineering degree, they cannot get admission for Ph D in CS and IT subjects. The students also submitted a memorandum to the Bamu vice-chancellor recently.

A group of students told this newspaper that if they were invalid to pursue PhD from the given group, why did the Ph D Cell accept their application forms in the first place. “After the documents verification, we appeared for the test. A valid scorecard was issued to us. Why were we not declared invalid then? We lost the opportunity from other universities waiting for the results to be displayed, as it took 13 long months to complete the process,” they questioned.