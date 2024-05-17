G M Shaikh passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A sub-divisional engineer at the Department of Water Conservation (Chandwad in Nasik district) Shaikh Gorepasha Abdul Majid (popularly known as G M Shaikh) died of illness on Friday afternoon. He was 54.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Rasheed Masjid in Mehmoodpura after Namaz-e-Esha on Friday, while the burial took place in the graveyard situated in the vicinity (on Maulana Azad Road) late in the evening.

He is survived by a wife, one daughter, three sons, and an extended family. Shaikh was a native of Shivna in Sillod tehsil.