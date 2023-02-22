G20 delegates to start arriving in city from Feb 25

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The two-day official visit of the G20 delegation will commence from February 27 to 28. However, the delegates from Argentina and the United States (US) will be arriving in the city on Saturday (February 25) evening, while the other delegates will reach on Sunday (February 26). Henceforth, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Rapid Action Force of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be deployed in and around the city to maintain tight security of the international delegation, stressed the reliable sources in the Centre.

It is learnt that the CISF will conduct a ‘mock drill’ at the Chikalthana Airport on Thursday. The international delegation will be staying in the five-star Hotel Rama International and Hotel Vivanta by Taj. Hence high-level security arrangements will be made between the airport and the hotels.

Meanwhile, the delegation will be attending the inception meeting organised at Hotel Rama International on February 27. The arrangements of international standards are being made in both hotels. Tight security will also be made on the route from hotels to Aurangabad Caves, Bibi ka Maqbara, Ellora Caves and other sites.

The sources added that the local administration has been instructed to take care that no agitation, morcha or demonstration or any untoward incident should take place during these four days.

Besides, strict confidentiality is maintained on the tour itinerary of the international delegates. There is a possibility to rope in the police officers from local and outstation if needed.

Katkat Gate tension

The district administration has touched on a sensitive issue of Katkat Gate. An air of disappointment is prevailing amongst the residents against the local administration. Meanwhile, the survey of the ‘Enemy Property’ will be held through City Survey Office on February 28. It is being said that the action of the district administration is unjust ahead of the G20 visit, it is said.