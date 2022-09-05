G20 summit delegates to visit Aurangabad in Feb and May 2023

Aurangabad, Sept 5:

The administration today vows to be a perfect host to the G20 summit delegates' visit scheduled to be held in February and May 2023.

Around 500 delegates from 40 different countries participating in the summit will be visiting Aurangabad for sightseeing and industrial visits in two batches. The first batch will be touring on February 9 and 10, 2023 and the second batch will visit on May 22 and 23, said the divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar adding that the delegates (comprising secretariats and high-level officers) will also be visiting Mumbai and Pune cities in Maharashtra.

A meeting to review preparations to be made by various government offices concerned to welcome the summit delegates was held at the divisional commissionerate on Monday. The divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar headed the meeting attended by district collector Sunil Chavan, commissioner of police Nikhil Gupta, special inspector general of police (IGP) K M Prasanna, Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Nilesh Gatne, managing director of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) Mangesh Gondawale, chief engineer of public works department (PWD) Dilip Ukirde and others.

As per schedule, the delegates will be visiting world heritage sites - Ellora Caves, Ajanta Caves and other monuments of the district during their two-day long stay. They will also pay visits to industrial sectors in the district, apart from holding meetings or seminars. Today's meeting reviewed preparations to be made in terms of lodging, boarding and other logistic support including transportation.

Kendrekar underlined that the visit of G20 summit delegates will help give a push to tourism and industrial sectors. They will be accorded a grand welcome. “The key officers, in today’s meeting, have been instructed to ensure that all arrangements are made perfectly and the city earns an applaud as a perfect host,” said Kendrekar.