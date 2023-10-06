Gaikwad Global excels in Wiz National Spell Bee

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Seventeen students of the Gaikwad Global School recorded victory in the prestigious Wiz National Spell Bee competition.

Spruha Pol secured the 10th position in India. This achievement was celebrated at a felicitation ceremony held at Dr B R Ambedkar Bhavan in Bengaluru, where Spruha received the prestigious trophy.

Other students (learning from Class I to 5) who were felicitated with certificates are as follows: Deven Kachkure, Manasi Sadre, Niyog Papdiwal, Devendra Padalkar, Anay Pimparkar, Pranit Bodke, Khushi Bhalekar, Anvi Khoje, Tanvesh Khairnar, Sanavi Jaulkar, Atharva Mokashi, Aaradhya Vaje, Tanishka Kanke, Veer Bansode, Pinak Nimbalkar, and Dhananjay Dange. The school management, principal and teachers congratulated the successful students.