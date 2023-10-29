Gandhi arts and crafts mahotsav inaugurated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The district Gandhi arts and crafts mahotsav, organized by the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) of the Ministry of Textiles, in collaboration with the Marathwada handicraft and cultural development society, was inaugurated on Sunday at Tapadiya Rang Mandir. Chandrashekhar Jaiswal, general manager of MTDC inaugurated the exhibition.

The expo will be open till November 5. Visitors can explore a rich diversity of handicrafts, including Kashmiri shawls, Madhubani sarees, Madhubani churidars, chappals, Panipat carpets, bedsheets from Uttar Pradesh, Lucknowi chikankari, leather goods from Tamil Nadu, and more. The exhibition has a stunning collection of Paithani sarees, with some valued at Rs 2 lakhs and above, which has captured the attention of attendees. Over 50 artisans from all over India have participated. Deputy director of handicrafts Aman Jain, Deputy director of tourism, Vijay Jadhav, President of Marathwada handicraft and cultural development society Bareque Ali Khan, Deputy commissioner of Manav Vikas Mission Vinod Kulkarni, manager Dr Tushar Tingote and others were present.