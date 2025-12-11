Gang violence resurfaces in Ramnagar: Complainant’s brother attacked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Eleven days after a case was filed for assault, two accused attacked the complainant’s brother on the street. On December 10 at 10 pm near Hanuman Mandir, Yashpal Chavan (22, Sanjaynagar) and Sushil Salve threatened, “I will kill your brother,” and struck Arun Waghmare with a weapon, leaving him seriously injured. Locals intervened, forcing the attackers to flee. Earlier, on December 30 at 11 pm, Vishal Waghmare (29, Ramnagar) had confronted the same accused causing a disturbance near a local shop. Vishal tried to calm them, but Yashpal went to his home, verbally abused him, and assaulted him. Vishal had filed a case against Yashpal at Mukundwadi Police Station. Following the latest attack, Arun received hospital treatment and the police registered a second case against the accused.