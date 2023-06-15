GD’s Biology Classes students shine in NEET & MHT-CET exams

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of GD’s Biology Classes have excelled in MHT-CET and NEET examinations.Anushka Bharswadkar achieved a remarkable score of 696 out of a total 720 in the NEET examination, while Sharva Borde obtained a perfect score of 360 marks out of 360 in Biology subject.

The names of other students who secured the highest marks in Biology are as follows; Rutuja Jain (355 marks), Anushka Bharaswadkar (351), Sharvari Nerkar (350), Aakanksha Diwane (345), Kshitija Deshpande (335), Parth Kulkarni (330), Mehreen Sayyad (324), Parth Chede (320), Om Dehadrai (305), Harish Mhaske (303), and Puja Bedekar (302).

In the MH-CET, Parth Kulkarni scored an impressive 99.99 percentile in the PCB group followed by Sharvari Nerkar (99.97 pc), Adarsh Jaiswal (99.96 pc), Kanchan Patil (99.75 pc), Tanushree Rathod (99.74 pc), Niyati Joshi (99.58 pc), Tanaya Gattani (99.01 pc), Vaishnavi Karodiwal (97.81 pc), Vaishnavi Jagdale (97.25 pc), Parth Chede (96.66 pc), Arnav Kolhe (91.5 pc), and Saida Nuha Hashmi (90 pc).

All the students attribute their success to Mrunalini Gangakhedkar from GD's Biology Classes.

Students of GD's Biology classes have consistently emerged as top scorers in biology in MH-CET and NEET examinations.