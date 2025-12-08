German tourist survives cardiac emergency after timely treatment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 55-year-old German tourist suffered a sudden cardiac emergency shortly after arriving in the city, but timely medical intervention helped save his life. He experienced severe chest pain and was rushed to Seth Nandlal Dhoot Hospital, where he was evaluated by the cardiology team headed by Dr. Vilas Magarkar.

Tests revealed he had suffered an acute myocardial infarction and required immediate Primary Angioplasty in Myocardial Infarction (PAMI). Doctors found a 100% blockage in the right coronary artery, complicated by large clots, abnormal artery structure, arrhythmia and dangerously low blood pressure indicating a high-risk situation.

The emergency protocol was activated, and the patient was shifted to the Cath Lab, where Dr. Magarkar performed the procedure with support from Dr. Pravir Lathi, Dr. Devendra Borgaonkar, Dr. Rohit Walse and cardiac anaesthetist Dr. Ramdas Khodve. The complex angioplasty was completed successfully, restoring blood flow and stabilising the patient within hours.

After recovering, the tourist expressed gratitude for receiving prompt care during his visit. Hospital authorities acknowledged the cardiology team’s swift response in managing the critical case, which underscores the importance of timely treatment in cardiac emergencies and the growing medical capabilities available in the city.