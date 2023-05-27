Get tests worth Rs 10,000 done for free in cancer screening camp

Initiative of the Marwadi Yuva Manch Midtown

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marwadi Yuva Manch Midtown branch has organized a free cancer screening camp on May 30 and 31 at One World, Jyotinagar. Meenal Chechani, chairperson of the forum appealed to the citizens to take advantage of this camp as expensive tests like mammography, PFA and CA 125 and blood tests for diabetes and CBC that cost around Rs 10,000 in private labs will be conducted free of cost. Meenal said that disease like cancer can be controlled if it is diagnosed in the first stage. A medical lab van worth Rs 5 crore for cancer screening has been commissioned on behalf of Manch. Manjeet Pride's Naveen Bagdia, Asmita Agarwal, Poonam Sarda, Bhakti Sanklecha and Priti Lakhotia were present.