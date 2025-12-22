Giants Pioneers make mark at global convention;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Giants Group of C.S.N. The Pioneers 2025 created a strong presence at the 50th Giants International Convention held at Mathura, winning awards across multiple categories and earning international recognition. The three-day convention was presided over by Global president Shaina N.C., with S. P. Chaturvedi and Nooruddin Shevwala in attendance.

President Sheetal Aggarwal received the Outstanding President certificate, securing second rank globally, while the group was honoured as Outstanding Group. Other major awards included Best Giants Week Project, Best Service Project (Group Marriage), Outstanding Lady Member Swapna Walsekar, Outstanding Male Member Abhay Shah, and Membership Growth awards.

The group marriage service project award highlighted the organisation’s social work. Members present included Suryamalaji Malani, Vinod Shevtekar, Naresh Gupta, Guru Dutt Rajput, Vinod Agarwal, Amit Malani, Sarita Malani, Varsha Shah and Pankaj Walsekar.

Chief guests were Cabinet minister UP, Laxmi Narayan Chowdhary; MLA Mathura, Shreekant Sharma; and Jai Madaan.