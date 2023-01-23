Girl bitten by snake

Aurangabad

A young girl was bitten by a snake in Aglavi Gevrai near Adul in Aurangabad tehsil on Sunday night. As she was bleeding heavily, her parents were worried and rushed her to Government Medical College and Hospital. Her parents and relatives heaved a sigh of relief when came to know that the snake was non-poisonous.

A snake bit Prati Ingale on Sunday night and was rushed to GMCH. Everyone present was very worried as the girl was crying continuously and was bleeding heavily. Snake catcher Manoj Gaikwad was also called. He looked at the wound of the girl and told that a snake Kavdya in the local language has bitten her. There is nothing to worry about as the snake is non-poisonous. After that everyone heaved a sigh of relief and the crying girl suddenly become calm. Still, the doctors advised keeping the girl under observation in the hospital for 24 hours.

Kavdya snake is dark brown in colour and has white strips on it. He comes to the human localities in search of food. It is a very aggressive snake, the catcher said.