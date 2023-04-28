Girl kidnapped on suspicion of having friendship with boy from other religion

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Some miscreants over the suspicion of having friendship with a boy of other religion, stopped a girl going with a manager of spa centre on the motorcycle at Mondha Naka area, abused her and kidnapped her in an auto-rickshaw on Friday afternoon. A case has been registered with Jinsi police station, while the police have arrested a suspect in this connection, said PI Ashok Bhandare.

Police said, Bhimsingh Nayak runs a spa centre in Mondha Naka area. Complainant Swayamsingh Pravinkumar Singh works as a manager in the centre. Around 5 to 6 girls also works in the centre and they live at Sindhi Colony area.

On Friday at around 10, a girl had to go to her room to bring her aadhar card as she had to purchase a sim card. Swayamsingh took her at her room on his motorcycle and were returning back to Mondha Naka. Two persons stopped their motorcycle. They asked the girl to come with them, but she refused. Then four more persons came there, they abused her and forcibly took her in an auto-rickshaw.

On receiving the information, PI Ashok Bhandare, PSI Ananta Tangade and others rushed to the spot and started searching the miscreants. Out of the seven suspects, the police have arrested a suspect Arbaaz Zakir Qureshi (22, Sillekhana). PSI Ashfaq Shaikh is further investigating the case. A similar incident occurred in Begumpura area, where some miscreants beat a girl over the suspicion of having friendship with a boy of other religion.