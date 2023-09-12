Girl medical students air grievances to BoV president

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Girl medical students of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) aired their grievances about hostels before the president of Board of Visitors MLA Pradeep Jaiswal on Tuesday.

It may noted the female students staying in the GMCH hostels have been facing many problems.

BoV president MLA Pradeep Jaiswal visited the girls' hostels directly today and sought to know their problems. He asked them to talk freely and their problems would be solved in the next few weeks.

GMCH Dean Dr Sanjay Rathod, medical superintendent Dr Vijay Kalyankar, members of BoV adv Iqbalsingh Gill, Mohsin Ahmed, Narayan Kankate, M I Syed from the Public Works Department and Dr Vikas Rathod were present.

Girls informed the BoV president that there are no glasses and grills in the windows of the hostel, the ceiling has leakages at several places, supply of water with low pressure and some dirty washrooms.

Jaiswal issued instructions to solve the problems of the girls in 15 days. Meanwhile, Dr Sanjay Rathod said that the students should report to the hostel by 9 pm daily, otherwise, their parents would be informed about it.