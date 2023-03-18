Give women the right to make the choices

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Career expert Dimple Bindra opined that if women are empowered to make the right choices in life, they can contribute a lot in their careers. She was speaking at a special session on 'How to Draw Boundaries to Be Emotionally Strong and Successful' organized for female students at Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Shikshan Sanstha's Engineering College recently.

Speaking further Bindra said, a lot of initiatives are being taken for women's empowerment, but girls should have the right to make decisions about their careers or choosing their partners, only then can real women's empowerment be implemented. To be successful in life you need to draw boundaries. We all have ideas about how we want to live life and how we want others to treat us. Sometimes, we draw and break boundaries, develop expectations and make demands, but inadvertently often damage our lives and our relationships. While you cannot control another person's behavior, you can control yourself. She said more emphasis should be placed on developing mental, physical, and professional strength of women while guiding for these matters. More than 100 female students of the college participated in this session. Principal Dr Ulhas Shinde, CMIA secretary Ravindra Manvatkar and others were present.