GMCH committed to the overall development of students

Aurangabad, April 7:

“Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) is a reputed institution in the state and all the teachers are committed to the overall development of the students. While undertaking the medical education, the students should also nurture their hobbies”, opined GMCH dean Dr Varsha Rote – Kaginalkar. She was speaking during the function 'Dean Dress' organised for the first-year students on Thursday. Deputy dean Dr Shrinivas Gadappa, Dr Mirza Siraz Baig, Dr Reshakiran Shende, Dr Mangala Borkar, Dr Saeeda Afroz, Dr Mohan Doibale, Dr Shubha Ghosanikar, Dr Pragati Fulgirkar, Dr Mohammad Laik, Dr Kashinath Garkal, and others were present.

Dr Pratibha Deshmukh, Dr Aradhana Deshmukh conducted the proceedings of the function while Dr Anil Waghmare proposed a vote of thanks.