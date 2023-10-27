GMCH performs first angioplasty after 5 years!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Believe it or not, after a gap of four and a half years (1670 days), the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) performed the first ‘angioplasty’ on a 52-year-old farmer, on Friday.

It is learnt that the patient from Hirapur was suffering from high blood pressure for the last two years. He complained of chest pain on Wednesday. Initially, he was admitted in the Department of Medicine ward, but later on, he was shifted to Super Speciality Hospital for angiography. The report hinted at blockages in the arteries. Hence the cardiac expert and head of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery (CVTS) department Dr Ganesh Sapkal performed the angioplasty on the patient.

According to the relative of patient Babulal Nagwane, the patient is hale and hearty and is satisfied with the treatment.

It may be noted that GMCH Dean Dr Sanjay Rathod was trying his best to start angioplasty in GMCH. The MP Imtiaz Jaleel had also filed a PIL highlighting the core issues. In response to it, the Aurangabad Bench has ordered the administration to provide 9 senior nurses in the Cardiac Cathlab Department in the Super Speciality Hospital. Hence the Cathlab got commissioned and first angioplasty was performed successfully.

Team performing 'angioplasty'

The officer on special duty (OSD) of Super Specialty Hospital Dr Sudhir Chaudhary, Head of Department of Medicine Dr Meenakshi Bhattacharya, Anesthesiologist Rajshree Virshid-Sonawane, Dr Sucheta Joshi, Catlab Technician Pooja Jagtap, Dr Yashoda Bondge, Dr Pawan Shitole, Dr Vivek Rathod, Ambadas Bhand, Nadeem Shaikh, in-charge sister Chaya Kapileshwari, Natha Chavan, Nitin Pathare, Savita Ghorpade, Indira Kilbile, cardiologist Dr Pradeep Devkate and Dr Rohit Walse performed the angioplasty.

Dr Sudhir Chaudhary said, “The last angioplasty in the Department of CVTS at GMCH was done in March 2019. Now, the facility has been started in the Super Speciality Hospital.”

GMCH Dean Dr Sanjay Rathod said, “The Cathlab has been started in Super Speciality Hospital. Hence the first angioplasty has been done today. All the facilities and parameters have been fulfilled to start the facility which will continue without any obstructions in future. The hospital will always be on its heels to serve the patients.”