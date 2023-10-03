GMCH records 14 deaths in 24 hours

Hospital to receive additional stock of medicines of Rs 7 crore, soon.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As many as 14 patients have died while undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the last 24 hours. Majority of them were emergency patients and were referred ones. None of the deaths took place for want of medicines, it is learnt. The hospital has ample stock of medicines and in the next ⅘ days, the medicines of valuing Rs 7 crore will also be provided to the hospital, claimed the GMCH administration.

The hospital administration today called an urgent meeting to review deaths which had taken place in GMCH from Monday morning (8 am) to Tuesday morning (8 am). The causes of deaths were reviewed and it was found that the figures of death include four brought dead patients.

Good recovery ratio

GMCH Dean Dr Sanjay Rathod said,“ A total of 14 patients died in our hospital in the last 24 hours. They were emergency and referred patients. The recovery ratio of the patients undergoing treatment in the hospital is high, while the ratio of death is very low. The hospital has an adequate stock of medicines. Hence it is for sure that no patient had died for want of medicine or anybody’s lethargy.”

Cause of Death - Number of Patient/s

Heart Attack - 2

Pneumonia - 2

Renal Failure - 3

Liver Failure - 1

Renal and Liver Failure - 1

Consuming Poison - 1

Accident - 1

Rupture of Appendix in Stomach - 1

Low Weighing Premature Newborns - 2