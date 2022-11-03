Going out of station without informing police proves dearly

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

Cantonment police have registered an offence against a gang of unidentified thieves for entering a locked flat in Maurya Residency (in the Padegaon area) and decamped with valuables worth Rs 2 lakh. The incident came to light on November 2. The thieves also broke open two other flats in the same building, but no valuables were stolen.

The complainant Virendra Abhay Kumar Wakale lives on the third floor of Maurya Residency. He had gone to his native village on 31 October. The theft came to light after returning from the village yesterday. The thieves stole away a gold necklace weighing three tolas, four rings, earrings, silver-made utensils and cash (all valuing more than Rs 2 lakhs).

The thieves also broke opened the two flats in the same building after stealing from Wakale's flat. However, nothing has been stolen from these flats said the Cantonment police. On the complaint of Wakale, the Cantonment police have registered a case. Further investigation is on by PSI Sachin Wayal.