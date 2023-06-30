Gold and silver in high demand during special month of ‘Dhonda’

Dhondas: Son-in-law's delight, festival symbolizes blessings

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city is abuzz with excitement as the auspicious month of Dhonda, also known as 'Purushottam Masa,' approaches. In this cherished month, fathers-in-law present their sons-in-law with traditional dhondas, symbolizing blessings and prosperity. Artisans in the bullion market have been busy crafting exquisite dhondas, creating a festive atmosphere throughout the city.

The month of Dhonda, which falls between July 18 and August 16, is a significant period dedicated to honoring the divine union of daughters and sons-in-law, often referred to as 'Lakshmi-Narayan.' This year, coinciding with the Dhonda month, the calendar will observe a rare occurrence of a 13th month, with this phenomenon happening only once in 19 years.

Highlights the bonds between two families

During Dhondia, fathers-in-law generously bestow dhondas upon their sons-in-law, offering either silver or gold depending on their means and preferences. While it is not mandatory, many joyfully participate in this tradition, highlighting the bond between families. The dhondas are usually presented during a special meal, known as 'Dhonde Dan,' where a variety of delicacies, including thirty-three ghee-fried anarasas. This grand feast is accompanied by heartfelt blessings and gratitude.

Shops prepare ready made Dhondas

Each jeweler shop has around 150 to 200 dhondas readily available, taking into account the anticipated surge in sales. Currently, silver dhondas range from Rs 25 for small sizes to Rs 40 for larger sizes, while gold dhondas are priced at Rs 480, Rs 750, and Rs 1500 for small, medium, and large sizes respectively. Rajendra Mandalik, president of the Sarafa Association, estimates that approximately 60,000 to 70,000 dhondas will be sold throughout the city during this festive month.