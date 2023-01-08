Gold chain of woman snatched

Aurangabad

Two chainsnatchers on motorcycle snatched a gold chain weighing two tolas of a woman at N-2, Cidco area on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said, Vidya Kashinath Thorat was returning from Brahmakumari Centre in N-2 Cidco area on Tuesday evening. Two unidentified persons came near her on a motorcycle and one of them snatched the chain amounting around Rs 70,000 from her neck. She cried for help but the snatchers had fled until then. A case has been registered with Pundliknagar police station while PSI N S Shaikh is further investigating the case.