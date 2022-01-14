Golokdham project launched

Aurangabad, Jan 14: Golokdham, a housing project of Shakti Lifespaces', on the premises of the ISKCON temple, Jalna Road, was launched on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, today. The project offers a lifestyle that brings together modernity and spirituality.

Rajesh Bharuka, Gopal Agarwal, Vijay Goyal, Sushil Bharuka, Archit Bharuka, Shyam Agarwal, Vishal Ladniya, Sanjay Agarwal, Prashant Gupta and Divyanshu Goyal were present.

Many saints of Shri Krishna Temple were also especially present. Golokdham is a lavish residential project consisting of Studio Apartments, 1, 2, and 3 BHK Flats, 3 BHK Row Houses and Shops.

Facilities like an open gym for fitness, jogging track, skating track, children's play area, library, multipurpose lawn for small and large events, mechanical parking, meditation and yoga room will be offered. The concept of Podium Garden is very innovative for our city. The look of Golokdham has been created by Mumbai-based architect Sanjeev Mehta of Ethical Architects.

Special invitations have been extended on January 15 and 16 for the visitors willing to visit the site.