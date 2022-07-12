GoM stays transfer of AMC commissioner, others

Aurangabad, July 12:

The state government’s General Administration Department (Mantralaya, Mumbai) has granted a stay on the transfer of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey as the Chief Administrator (Cidco), made on June 29.

The letter duly signed by the joint secretary (Government of Maharashtra) S M Mahadik regarding transfers has been issued on July 11, 2022.

The letter also grants a stay on the transfers of Sangli’s district collector Abhijeet Chaudhary as the AMC commissioner and Chief Administrator (Cidco) Deepa Mudhol-Munde as district collector of Sangli.