Good news for HSC-SSC examinees, Board restores extra time facility

Aurangabad: There is good news for HSC and SSC aspirants as they will get extra time to read question papers in February-March 2023 session examinations. The HSC examinations will commence on February 21 while SSC students will take their first paper on March 2.

It may be noted that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) used to distribute question papers to secondary and higher secondary examinations students 10 minutes before the actual time, until last year, so that students should be able to comprehend the questions, on the line of national level examination boards.

However, the State Board announced, a few days ago, that they withdrew the facility of distributing question papers 10 minutes before from February-March 2023 session.

Students, parents and teachers' unions were disquieted over stopping the facility and opposed the decision.

Considering students' interest, the MSBSHSE State secretary Anuradha Oak on Wednesday announced they restored the facility. Sajid Ahmed, a leader of Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh welcomed the decision of the State Board.

Revised schedule of sessions

It conducts the papers in two sessions-morning and afternoon. With giving extra 10 minutes, the Board also revised the timing of both sessions. Earlier, the morning session was from 11 am to 2 pm (for three hours paper), now, it will be from 11 am to 2.10 pm. The revised timing of the afternoon session is between 3 pm to 6.10 pm. An extra 10 minutes will be given to those papers which have two hours duration.

Mandatory to reach centre 30 minutes in advance

The students will have to reach the centre 30 minutes before the commencement of the paper compulsorily.