Good show by GKC students in 10th CBSE

Aurangabad, July 22: The Gaganjit’s Knowledge Centre (GKC) has maintained the tradition of 100 percent result in CBSE 10th examination. Waghisha Kumar stood first with 97.3% followed by Swaraj Gavte (96.3%), Riddhi Hurne (96.3%), Vileen Naini (96.2%), Aryan Nutyal (96.2%), Krish Agarwal (96%), Parth Pandey (95.8%), Tejasvi Sirsat (95%), Ojas Joshi (95%), Arpita Pagaria (95%), Dhruv Kunkulol (95%), Ananya Partani (94%), Netal Gupta (94.6%), Tisha Jain (94.4%), Shubhau Walekar (94%), Shaunak Rahtekar (93%), Sananda Sirohi (93%) and Arya Lahane (93.2%). A total of 28 students scored more than 90 percent.