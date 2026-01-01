Goons run amok in Bajajnagar; Sword attack in broad daylight triggers panic

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three youths armed with swords and a wooden stick went on a rampage in Bajajnagar around 3.30 pm on Thursday, attacking citizens in broad daylight and creating panic across markets, chowks, and roads. Shopkeepers shut down their establishments as residents fled for safety. Two persons were injured in the violence.

The incident originated from a minor dispute at a ‘buggi’ gambling spot in Minatai Thackeray Market. The argument escalated quickly, after which the trio arrived on a single two-wheeler carrying two swords and a wooden rod. Abusing people, they created chaos in the market before roaming through different parts of Bajajnagar. The situation turned severe at Maharana Pratap Chowk, where the accused damaged four to five two-wheelers and attacked pedestrians. One man was slashed on the back and collapsed bleeding, while another was also assaulted. In a shocking incident, the accused attempted to attack a passing two-wheeler rider with apparent intent to behead him, but he narrowly escaped. The entire episode was captured on CCTV cameras. During the pursuit, the youths abandoned their two-wheeler, two swords, and a wooden stick and fled under cover of darkness. Police seized the weapons and vehicle, and a manhunt is underway. Residents allege Maharana Pratap Chowk and the Minatai Thackeray Market area have become crime-prone, citing repeated incidents of stabbing, assault, and harassment. They also point to unchecked illegal liquor dens operating in the area and question the effectiveness of the arms ban, as criminals continue to roam openly with weapons. CCTV footage of the rampage has further heightened public concern.