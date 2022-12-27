Government hospitals conduct mock drills to check efficiency

Aurangabad: Acting upon the orders from the state government, the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), District Civil Hospital (DCH) and Aurangabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC) Meltron and other hospitals conducted the ‘mock drill’ to ensure all the system is in place and health staff is efficient to fight against all odds if there emerge any outbreak of the coronavirus again.

Sensation prevailed in the city after one inmate of Harsul Jail tested Covid-19 positive and was admitted to GMCH on December 22. The rush in the admission of patients suffering from pneumonia and testing Covid-19 negative is also growing each day. Hence the GMCH and DCH administrations got alert. Under the guidance of the GMCH Dean Dr Sanjay Rathod, the head of various sections checked the availability of oxygen, centralised supply of oxygens and functioning of ventilators, apart from other health facilities required for the treatment of other ailments. Dr Gayatri Talwalkar inspected the liquid oxygen tank and oxygen manufacturing plant as well.

The Head of the Department of Medicine, Dr Meenakshi Bhattacharya said, “We have prepared standard operating procedures (SOP) for the treatment of Covid patients. Presently, one patient is undergoing treatment in the hospital. We have also readied 40 beds and 12 ventilators for Covid patients. Our arrangements are adequate.”

Mock Drill at DCH

Meanwhile, the DCH is a non-Covid hospital. The civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipawale, additional civic surgeon Dr Padmaja Saraf, Dr Pradeep Kulkarni and Dr Santosh Kadle checked the oxygen facility and functioning of the ventilators and found all is well.

Mock Drill at Meltron

The AMC administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari has also ordered the health section to conduct the mock drill in Meltron Hospital. The PSA oxygen-generating plant, liquid oxygen tank and central oxygen pipeline checked the status. The supply of oxygen was smooth and medicine was in adequate stock. As a part of the drill, one patient was brought in an ambulance and was admitted to the casualty ward. The doctors and nurses attended to him immediately. The municipal officer of health (MoH)

Dr Paras Mandlecha, Dr B D Rathodkar, Dr Vaishali Mudgalkar and other staff were present on the occasion. The drill was also held in other AMC hospitals in Padampura, Nehrunagar, Cidco N-8 and Cidco N-11.