Government schemes enhancing HDI in Marathwada

The Human Development Commissionerate in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is looking after the work of raising the human development index (HDI) in various districts in the state. HDI is calculated by three indices including the development in education, health and Per Capita Income (PCI). The commissionerate has been entrusted with the responsibility of increasing the HDI status of each of the districts. The HDI is driven on the 0 to 1 scale. The HDI status so far is determined in 2001 and 2011, so far.

The maximum HDI in 2001 was 0.756, which comes in the very high HDI category in the state while the minimum was of Nandurbar with 0.513 in the low category. In Marathwada, the maximum HDI in 2001 was of Aurangabad district with 0.650 in the high category and the minimum of Jalna district with 0.554 in the low category.

In 2011, the HDI of Aurangabad was maximum with 0.727, again in high category and Hingoli had the lowest with 0.648.

The government provides funds to implement various beneficiary schemes to enhance HDI. In education, the factors of literacy, primary and secondary education are considered. In health, the mortality rate of fetus is considered and in PCI, the per capita income is considered.

Human Development Deputy Commissioner Dnyaneshwar Ambekar said, HDI is calculated on the factors of education, health and PCI. Under the HD programmes, various schemes related to all these sectors are implemented. The government provides funds for implementing welfare schemes for students, organise health check-up camps and schemes to provide wages to workers, especially in rural areas.

HDI in 2001

Districts - HDI - Category

Jalna - 0.554 - Low

Nanded - 0.558 - Low

Hingoli - 0.561 - Low

Parbhani - 0.578 - Low

Osmanabad - 0.588 - Medium

Latur - 0.592 - Medium

Beed - 0.606 - Medium

Aurangabad - 0.650 - High

HDI in 2011

Districts - HDI - Category

Hingoli - 0.648 - Low

Osmanabad - 0.649 - Low

Nanded - 0.657 - Low

Jalna - 0.663 - Low

Latur - 0.663 - Low

Beed - 0.678 - Medium

Parbhani - 0.683 - Medium

Aurangabad - 0.727 - High