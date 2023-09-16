Government schemes enhancing HDI in Marathwada
September 16, 2023
Manish Gajbhiye
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The Human Development Commissionerate in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is looking after the work of raising the human development index (HDI) in various districts in the state. HDI is calculated by three indices including the development in education, health and Per Capita Income (PCI). The commissionerate has been entrusted with the responsibility of increasing the HDI status of each of the districts. The HDI is driven on the 0 to 1 scale. The HDI status so far is determined in 2001 and 2011, so far.
The maximum HDI in 2001 was 0.756, which comes in the very high HDI category in the state while the minimum was of Nandurbar with 0.513 in the low category. In Marathwada, the maximum HDI in 2001 was of Aurangabad district with 0.650 in the high category and the minimum of Jalna district with 0.554 in the low category.
In 2011, the HDI of Aurangabad was maximum with 0.727, again in high category and Hingoli had the lowest with 0.648.
The government provides funds to implement various beneficiary schemes to enhance HDI. In education, the factors of literacy, primary and secondary education are considered. In health, the mortality rate of fetus is considered and in PCI, the per capita income is considered.
Human Development Deputy Commissioner Dnyaneshwar Ambekar said, HDI is calculated on the factors of education, health and PCI. Under the HD programmes, various schemes related to all these sectors are implemented. The government provides funds for implementing welfare schemes for students, organise health check-up camps and schemes to provide wages to workers, especially in rural areas.
HDI in 2001
Districts - HDI - Category
Jalna - 0.554 - Low
Nanded - 0.558 - Low
Hingoli - 0.561 - Low
Parbhani - 0.578 - Low
Osmanabad - 0.588 - Medium
Latur - 0.592 - Medium
Beed - 0.606 - Medium
Aurangabad - 0.650 - High
HDI in 2011
Districts - HDI - Category
Hingoli - 0.648 - Low
Osmanabad - 0.649 - Low
Nanded - 0.657 - Low
Jalna - 0.663 - Low
Latur - 0.663 - Low
Beed - 0.678 - Medium
Parbhani - 0.683 - Medium
