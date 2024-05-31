Government unreachable, farmers suffer: Congress stands with people

Nana Patole conducting drought inspection in the district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On Friday, Congress state president Nana Patole said that the ‘Government is not reachable, farmers are suffering, but Congress stands with the people’ during a press interaction at Gandhi Bhavan in Shahganj on Friday. During the interaction, Patole attempted to call the CM Shinde in front of journalists, but the call went unanswered, underscoring his claim that the government is unresponsive.

Patole, after conducting a drought inspection tour in the districts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, and Jalna, met with the Divisional Commissioner Madhukarraje Ardad and submitted a list of demands. He later addressed the media, emphasizing the dire situation faced by farmers.

"Seventy-five percent of the state is experiencing drought, with Marathwada being particularly affected," Patole stated. He highlighted the devastation of orchards and the severe distress of farmers, criticizing the government for its inaction. Patole accused the CM Shinde and other ministers of neglecting their duties, enjoying holidays while farmers suffer.

Patole demanded compensation of Rs 2 lakh per hectare for orchard farmers and criticized the lack of proper documentation for mulberry farming in Marathwada. He questioned the whereabouts of the promised water grid and 20 TMC water, pledging that the Congress would ensure its implementation if elected.

Additionally, Patole accused the government of corruption, alleging that cotton seeds are being sold at inflated prices due to ministerial commissions. He warned that the government must address the suicide of farmer Vitthal Dabhade in Pimpalkhuta, or face legal action from Congress.

Former minister Anil Patel, district president Dr Kalyan Kale, city president Sheikh Yusuf, City women's president Deepali Misal, Sevadal president Vilasbapu Autade, and Prof Mohan Deshmukh were present.