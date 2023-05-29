Governor Bais to grace Bamu’s 63rd convocation ceremony

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 63rd convocation ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) will be conducted on June 27.

Governor and chancellor of the universities Ramesh Bais will preside over the ceremony. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the general secretary of the Association of Indian Universities Dr Pankaj Mittal will be the chief guest.

The degrees will be conferred on those students who have passed their undergraduate and postgraduate courses in October-November 2021 and March-April 2022. The researchers who completed Ph D on November 19, 2022, onwards will get degrees during the ceremony. VC Dr Pramod Yeole met Governor Ramesh Bais on May 15 and was invited to the event. The university fixed the date of the ceremony after receiving the acceptance of the invitation from Raj Bhavan. The convocation ceremony will be held at 10 am on June 27. VC Dr Yeole, Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, deans Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Walmik Sarwade, Dr Chetna Sonkamble, Dr Prashant Amrutkar and management council members will grace the event. The university started the preparations and will form 20 different committees soon.

Box

5th consecutive convocation ceremony

This is the 5th consecutive convocation ceremony during the tenure of VC Dr Yeole since he joined the office on July 16, 2019. It was held online in the Covid situation. union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and veteran leader Sharad Pawar were honoured with D Litt during the last year’s ceremony organised on November 18.

Box

Highest researchers in humanities

A total of 291 candidates have completed Ph D research from November 18, 2022, to date. Among them, the highest number of researchers are from Humanities (191) followed by Science and Technology, Commerce and Management Science (45) and Interdisciplinary 34.

Director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gawali said that Ph D degree would be presented in the ceremony to those who would do prior registration.