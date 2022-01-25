Govt considering to waive off property tax of Marathi, Urdu schools

Aurangabad, Jan 25:

The State Government is mulling over waiving off property tax to Marathi and Urdu medium schools across the State. Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde held a meeting with Aurangabad Municipal Corporation officers on Tuesday through video conference.

He instructed the officers to submit the report on whether the tax can be waived.

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has already taken the decision of displaying boards in Marathi on shops. After this, it adopted the policy to encourage Marathi and Urdu languages.

A group of education societies made a demand with Eknath Shinde to levy property tax on Marathi and Urdu schools on the line of residential property holders.

Taking the notice of the demand, conducted a meeting with the AMC officers. Principal secretary Mahesh Pathak, MLC Ambadas Danve, AMC administrator Astik Kumar Pandey, education trustee Rangnath Kale, AMC deputy commissioner Aparna Thete were present. They discussed waving off the tax of Marathi and Urdu schools of the city.

Astik Kumar Pandey will have to submit the report about Marathi and Urdu schools only. According to sources, the civic body was as to how much financial burden it will have when the tax is waived off.

The Government feels that the tax would be waived off the schools only and not colleges.