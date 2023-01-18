Govt directed to show how 26 L students' Aadhar cards turned valid

Aurangabad: Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Sanjay Deshmukh directed the Government to clarify how 26 lakh students' Aadhar Cards which were invalid three months ago now turned valid.

According to details, the Education Department submitted information in the court in February 2022 stating that around 19 lakh students had bogus Aadhar Card while 29 lakh students do not have these cards while the same department informed the court that there are 26 lakh students with bogus Aadhar Cards.

However, the Government submitted an affidavit in the HC on Wednesday stating that not a single student had a bogus Aadhar Card. During the hearing, the court directed the Government to clarify how the Aadhar Cards of 26 lakh students turned valid in three months.

Number of bogus students increased

It may be noted that 20 lakh students were found bogus during the students' audit conducted in 2011. Providing students ‘Aadhar Cards information online was made compulsory. Despite this, it was observed that the number of bogus students is increasing than reducing.

Brijmohan Mishra through adv Sachin Deshmukh filed a public interest litigation (PIL) claiming that there are 24 lakh students bogus in the State. It was mentioned in the PIL that this had happened due to hand-in-glove between private schools management, headmasters and education department officers.

The petitioner said that it was cheating of the Government and action should be taken against those who are guilty after an audit of students' strengths. The court had directed the Government to provide information on the students whose Aadhar cards were linked online.