Grand procession to mark Bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav today

Vehicle rally at 7 am, Stambh Pujan at Aurangpura, main procession at 4 pm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Janmotsav (birth anniversary) of Bhagwan Parshuram will be celebrated in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with a grand procession on Friday. The festivities will begin with a vehicle rally starting at 7 am from Kranti Chowk and concluding at Parshuram Chowk in Aurangpura. A puja and aarti will be performed at the Parshuram Stambh (pillar) following the rally.

Under the Brahmin Samaj Samanvay Samiti, women's committees have planned the celebration of Janmotsav. In all, 35 organizations of the society have come together for the Janmotsav celebrations. The vehicle rally will start from Kranti Chowk at 7 am and will conclude at Parshuram Chowk in Aurangpura followed by worship and aarti of Parshuram stambh. The main procession marking the birth of Bhagwan Parshuram will start at 4 pm from Sansthan Ganpati Mandir in Rajabazar. The procession will conclude at Parshuram Chowk in Aurangpura via Sarafa Road, City Chowk, Machlikhadak and Gulmandi. Project heads Geeta Acharya, Vijaya Awasthi and Anuradha Puranik have appealed that all members of the society to participate in this procession.

Blood donation camp at two places

To complement the festivities, two blood donation camps will be held on the same day. The Rajasthani Vipra Mandal will organize a camp at Shri Samarth Ram Temple in Samarthnagar between 9 am and 1 pm, while the Brahmin Samaj Samanvay Samiti will conduct another camp at Dattaji Bhale Blood Bank from 9 am to 2 pm.