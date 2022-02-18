Grandson punished and fined for assaulting grandfather

Aurangabad, Feb 17

District and Sessions Judge MS Deshpande on Thursday sentenced Ishwar Shivaji Kale (32, N-9 Cidco) standing till the rising of court and a fine of Rs 10,000. His mother Vithabai alias Mirabai was released. The order also said that the amount of the fine imposed on the accused grandson should be paid to the grandfather as compensation.

Ramrao Patilba Kale (82, Salukha, Khuldabad) had lodged a complaint in this regard that on November 29, 2010, he had gone to a bank in Sarai to withdraw money. While he was returning, Vithabai and her son Ishwar asked why he had gone to the bank. Ishwar and Vithabai then assaulted him. A case was registered in this regard at Khuldabad police station.

The Khultabad court, after hearing the case, had sentenced the accused Ishwar and his mother Vithabai to one year imprisonment under section 326 and a fine of Rs 1,000 each under section 324 and six months imprisonment under section 324 and a fine of Rs 500 each. He was also ordered to pay Rs 3,000 as compensation to the complainant. The accused had then filed an appeal in the Sessions Court against the sentence. Taking into consideration the age of the accused, the court ordered the sentence reduced as above. Assistant public prosecutor Raju Pahadia acted on behalf of the government.