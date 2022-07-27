Granted, non-granted colleges to face music if full-time principals not appointed

Aurangabad, July 27:

Granted and non-granted colleges within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will face action if they do not appoint full-time approved principals by August 10.

There are 480 colleges in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts. Of them, around 120 are aided. Many colleges have appointed incharge principals or retired principals on an honorary basis. This affects the administration and decision-making process.

The administration issued a circular on Wednesday evening as per the directives of vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole. In the circular, it was stated that the university had issued a letter in March, May and June about appointment full-time approved principals and teaching staff, seeking accreditation from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Similarly, the Academic Council members in their meeting held on November 30, 2021, decided to serve notice of de-affiliation to those colleges which fail to seek NAAC grades. The letters were issued to all the affiliated colleges within the university’s jurisdiction. But, not all the colleges took it seriously.

Therefore, a circular was released today. The colleges will have to take permission for the full-time appointment of a principal by August 10, otherwise, their correspondence will not be accepted. Also, the university will not accept examinations and eligibility application forms of such colleges. “The process of de-affiliation of the colleges will begin after August 10 if their university directives were not followed,” it was mentioned in the circular.