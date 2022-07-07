Green Day at Pre-Section of Winchester School

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 7, 2022 10:45 PM 2022-07-07T22:45:09+5:30 2022-07-07T22:45:09+5:30

Aurangabad, July 7: Pre-Primary Section of the Winchester International English School celebrated Green Day, recently. Tiny tots of Nursery, ...

Green Day at Pre-Section of Winchester School | Green Day at Pre-Section of Winchester School

Green Day at Pre-Section of Winchester School

Next

Aurangabad, July 7:

Pre-Primary Section of the Winchester International English School celebrated Green Day, recently. Tiny tots of Nursery, Jr. K.G. and Sr. K.G. dressed in green participated. The entire section was decorated with green balloons and streamers. Director/principal Dr Afsar Khan greeted the students. Academic coordinator Neha Mehveen Khan and all teachers of the Pre-Primary Section were present. Supervisor Barrien Laiq (K.G.) and her staff took efforts for organising the event.

Open in app
Tags : Neha mehveen khan Neha mehveen khan Barrien laiq