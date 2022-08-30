Green signal to renovation of OPD, surgical building

Aurangabad, Aug 30:

The issue of strengthening and renovation of the Out Patient Deppartment (OPD) and surgical building of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has received administrative approval. The work will be carried out with a budget of Rs 14.67 crore. The hostel building will also be renovated.

The number of patients admitted to inpatient department with OPD everyday is in hundreds. The surgical building has various departments like casualty ward, obstetrics, pediatrics, ophthalmology, orthopedics and surgery department. Several years have passed since the construction of these buildings. Therefore, these buildings are in a dilapidated state. Renovation has been awaited for the past several years due to the dangerous condition of the building. Finally the issue of renovation and strengthening of surgical building, OPD and hostel has received a green signal.

50 years old building

The surgical building in the GMCH is almost 50 years old. An attempt was made to cover up the situation by doing temporary repair works in the wards in the two-storied building. However, the cracks in the building were visible despite repairs.