Grief-stricken neighbours feel human lives should have survived

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dana Bazaar Lane in Cantonment is home to the business fraternity running grocery and other businesses. The neighbours, though were not directly attached to the new tenants, but were grief-struck by the accident, and with a heavy voice they said that human lives should have survived. Meanwhile, the residents of different localities in the Cantonment also said that the sudden buzzing of beacons of ambulances and fire tenders forced them to wake up and made them anxious about the development.

The proverbial saying that 'man is unaware of what fate has in store for him'. It is learnt that Waseem and Sohail shifted with their families temporarily. They were staying on a lease basis (Rahen).

Sachin Dubey, a youth staying exactly in the neighbourhood of Aslam Shaikh, said, “ The MSEDCL staff reached the spot on alert and as a safety measure they disconnected the power supply of the building as well ours also. The heat caused by fire flames was unbearable. Hence I immediately took my oldage parents out of the house and made them sit at a distance away for safety. Meanwhile, the alert youths tore out the cloth partition between our terraces to evacuate the couple living on the terrace floor. They were helped in jumping on our terrace and then went down our stairs safely and reunited with the survivors."

A businessman, staying at a distance away from the building, Pawan Pandey said, “The firefighters reached the spot and got active immediately. They tried to remove the shutter by hammering, later on, they used a cutter to cut the shutter and then blew water cannons to douse the wildfire in the shop. The material loss could be recovered in life, but the precious human lives should have been survived.”

Gaurav Badjate, another youth staying in front of the building, said, “ We all experienced the heat of the fire. The alert youths made the phone call to the Fire Brigade. Within 15 minutes the fire got wild and engulfed the whole shop and climbed up the building. The textile cloth bundles, furniture, sewing machines, and other machines on the ground floor turned into ashes within a few minutes."