Grievance Redressal Module emerges ray of hope amongst citizens!

Aurangabad, Jan 18:

The AMC and ASCDCL are all set to launch the ambitious and citizens-friendly 'E-Governance' project by January 26. Of the various modules designed by ASCDCL through a private agency, the Grievance Redressal module emerges a ray of hope amongst the citizens. The officials are hopeful that the module will help maintain the trust of citizens as their grievances relating to the basic or civic amenities will be redressed on a priority basis.

Under the ace leadership of the ASCDCL chief executive officer (CEO) and municipal commissioner A K Pandey the project has been devised to ease the lives of citizens staying in Smart City. The ASCDCL project engineer Syed Faiz Ali and assistant project manager Sneha Nair said, "

We will soon be sharing the details about the dedicated mobile app. After downloading the app, the citizen could register his/her complaint, upload photographs of the issue (like potholes, unlifted garbage, waste of water etc) and submit them. Later on, the citizen will receive a message stating that his complaint has been registered and it will also inform the designation of the officer or engineer concerned to whom it has been forwarded for redressal. If he fails to redress the

complaint in the time-bound period, it will automatically escalate to his superior for immediate action. Besides, he will have to submit an explanation for his inability to resolve it. Lastly, the complainant will receive a message alerting him about the redressal of his complaint along with a photo of it (before and after). The citizens will also have to give feedback after completion of the work."

It may be noted that the complaints received by the AMC are mostly related to irregular and inadequate supply of water, garbage menace, stray dog menace, potholes, streetlights, a dispute over property or water taxes and others.